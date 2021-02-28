Clouds & Areas of Fog For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a foggy start to the morning (with visibility down to zero in some locations), we’ll finally start to see some improvement into the afternoon hours. Still, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will remain in effect until 12 Noon for Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties. A cold front sweeping through the region won’t produce much in the way of precipitation, but will provide us with lingering clouds and gusty winds during the day. We should reach our high temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s this morning, before readings fall back into the 30′s late this afternoon. Look for diminishing winds and gradual clearing this evening, followed by cool sunshine and 30′s to 40 degrees for Monday. Temperatures will return to the 40′s and even 50′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Diminishing fog and drizzle, followed by mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler conditions. High: 45° then falling. Wind: Bec. NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

