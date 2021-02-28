Davenport man charged with theft after allegedly writing bad checks to purchase meth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after police say he wrote bad checks amounting to over $1,600 to purchase methamphetamine and other supplies.

An arrest affidavit states that Collis wrote a bad check on March 10, 2020, for $325 and withdrew the money from Ascentra Credit Union. On May 4, 2020, Collis allegedly wrote three checks to Theisen’s in Davenport for $852.56, $650.67, and $181.89. The affidavit goes on to say those checks were returned as insufficient. The next day, it’s written in an affidavit that Collis attempted purchasing more items and passing another check for $584.12 at the same store. That’s when Davenport Police were contacted and found Collis’ bank account was over $4,000 in debt.

Collis allegedly admitted he knew his account was in the negative. He also claimed to continue to write checks in order to purchase tools on the internet in order to sell later and purchase methamphetamine and other supplies.

Police say Theisen’s received $1,685.12 in bad checks with $584.12 also attempted.

Collis is charged with theft in the 2nd degree which is a felony and theft in the 4th degree which is a misdemeanor.

Collis’ bond was secured from the Scott County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for March 11.

