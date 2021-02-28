Iowa officials report 300+ COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported an additional 348 positive COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases to 336,311 and 5,471 total deaths. The state’s website also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 4.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%.

State officials reported 1,557,910 individuals had been tested for the virus and 4,049,492 total tests have been done.

As of Sunday morning, 196 individuals were hospitalized, 50 were in the ICU and 39 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

