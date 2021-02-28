Medicine at The Barbershop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The “Medicine in the Barbershop” initiative has a goal of reaching Black men about health matters. 4 Sher Cut & Style is a Davenport shop that is participating offering a health information station to serve local African-American men. Owner and barber, Sherwin Robinson Sr., and Daniel Joyner, Diversity and Community Impact Officer with UnityPoint Health - Trinity, join PSL to discuss the local initiative and how it works. Watch the segment to learn more.

The health information station includes an iPad and other resources to learn more about diseases like diabetes and heart disease (and other health-related topics) that are prevalent in the black community. There’s also tools to learn how to measure blood pressure and do hands-on CPR. People can also get referrals here for insurance and healthcare provider information.

