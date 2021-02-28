Advertisement

Medicine at The Barbershop

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The “Medicine in the Barbershop” initiative has a goal of reaching Black men about health matters. 4 Sher Cut & Style is a Davenport shop that is participating offering a health information station to serve local African-American men. Owner and barber, Sherwin Robinson Sr., and Daniel Joyner, Diversity and Community Impact Officer with UnityPoint Health - Trinity, join PSL to discuss the local initiative and how it works. Watch the segment to learn more.

The health information station includes an iPad and other resources to learn more about diseases like diabetes and heart disease (and other health-related topics) that are prevalent in the black community. There’s also tools to learn how to measure blood pressure and do hands-on CPR. People can also get referrals here for insurance and healthcare provider information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’

Latest News

Plexiderm Trial Offer
Plexiderm Trial Offer
Dr. Rachel Dew
Finding Balance
Kris Kiser, TurfMutt Foundation
What's Backyarding?
Plexiderm Trial Offer
Plexiderm Trial Offer