The music of John Denver lives on in the show A Rocky Mountain High Experience coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Friday, April 16, 2021. The show features singer and songwriter, Rick Schuler, performing Denver’s biggest hits including “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

Rick Schuler is the guest via Zoom on PSL and he tells the backstory of how it all began. He also performs live during the interview!.It seems the first time he put on a pair of round glasses at age 13, everyone thought he looked exactly like John Denver, who---believe it or not---he’d never heard of until that moment. Low and behold, he found out that the artist was the hitmaker behind so many of the chart-topping songs that he loved listening to on the radio. He went on to teach himself to play guitar and it grew from there.

Nearly four decades later, Schuler has become a leading performer of John Denver’s music, performing in front of thousands of fans each year.

Tickets for The Adler show went on sale on Thursday, February 25. They can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Adler Theatre Box Office located at 136 East 3rd Street in Davenport. To maintain social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods. Guests must purchase all seats within a selected pod. Face coverings are required unless you are actively eating or drinking.

