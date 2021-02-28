Advertisement

Scott County Health Dept. announces vaccination clinic this week

The Iowa Department of Public Health has allocated 1,170 additional Pfizer vaccine to the Scott County Health Department.
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.(Scott County Health Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health department will be hosting a one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 3rd, for individuals in Phase 1B, age 65 and over.

According to a press release, the Iowa Department of Public Health has allocated 1,170 additional Pfizer vaccine to the Scott County Health Department. The additional doses are allocated for the Phase 1B.

The clinic will take place at Northpark Mall at the former Sears department store.

Registration will be available on Monday, March 1st at 10 a.m. at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov.

Registration will only be available through that link and registration tips can be found here.

The Scott County Health Department said the second dose for this clinic will be given 3 weeks later for those who receive their first dose at the clinic.

In a statement the Scott County Health Department said in part:

“While Scott County’s process for vaccinating the 65+ population is through vaccine administered by our 3 major health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc. – we welcomed this opportunity to bring additional vaccine into the community and get it administered quickly.

This one-time vaccination opportunity is taking place in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s 3 health systems, the process established through CASI, and through federal/state vaccine being administered through a limited number of local pharmacies.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 300+ COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
Visibility is starting to improve. Look for lingering clouds today, with highs in the 40's &...
Your First Alert Forecast
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM, then lingering clouds by afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’