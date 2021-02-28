Scott County Health Dept. announces vaccination clinic this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health department will be hosting a one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 3rd, for individuals in Phase 1B, age 65 and over.

According to a press release, the Iowa Department of Public Health has allocated 1,170 additional Pfizer vaccine to the Scott County Health Department. The additional doses are allocated for the Phase 1B.

The clinic will take place at Northpark Mall at the former Sears department store.

Registration will be available on Monday, March 1st at 10 a.m. at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov.

Registration will only be available through that link and registration tips can be found here.

The Scott County Health Department said the second dose for this clinic will be given 3 weeks later for those who receive their first dose at the clinic.

In a statement the Scott County Health Department said in part:

“While Scott County’s process for vaccinating the 65+ population is through vaccine administered by our 3 major health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc. – we welcomed this opportunity to bring additional vaccine into the community and get it administered quickly.

This one-time vaccination opportunity is taking place in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s 3 health systems, the process established through CASI, and through federal/state vaccine being administered through a limited number of local pharmacies.”

