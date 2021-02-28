Storage units burglarized on Saturday

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison Police say 28 storage units were burglarized on Saturday, February 27th. They responded to L&L Storage on 48th Street for a report of a unit burglarized. That’s when they found out a total of 28 units were broken into.

Officials say they’re working with the owner of L&L storage to get a list of those affected. Because of the number of surveillance cameras at the site, police were able to identify the vehicle involved and found it in a town nearby.

Fort Madison Police say they recovered several items they believe were stolen.

If you believe your storage unit was broken into and you find items were stolen, you’re asked to contact Fort Madison Police.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.