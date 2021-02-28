TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight TV6′s very own Joey Donia danced his heart out at “Shine On Quad Cities” a local dance competition raising money for businesses and non-profits affected by the pandemic.

Joey and his partner Ashley Schmidt’s nonprofit they danced for was King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter.

After weeks of practicing, and dancing on an injury... Joey won the competition! Congratulations to Joey and Ashley for putting on a great show!

