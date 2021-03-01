As the weather warms in the QCA, runners hit the trails

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - After weeks of freezing temperatures, many in the QCA had their first outdoor activities in 2021 as temperatures reached the 40s. Among those activities including walking and running, and dozens gathered for the first-ever frosty four fun run. According to Bettendorf trails committee coordinator Becky Lovich, the event was a clear success.

“We filled capacity over a week ago and we had people on the waitlist, we just kept it around 50 because we are encouraging people to social distance and to have face coverings when they can’t social distance,” Lovich said, “we have such a wonderful turnout that we’re going to continue this and we’ll open up for more people to enjoy this.”

For runner Brooke Sweeney-Adrian, the event reinvigorated the feeling of community among runners.

“Honestly it’s just pretty exciting to be out running again, I think a lot of us have missed these sorts of events and it just feels good to be out running with a group and having a little fun,” she said.

Sweeney-Adrian is also looking to make up lost time after many races and events were canceled last year.

“I think any race that’s happening in the Quad Cities I’m open for signing up for, I’m pretty excited to just have an actual running season again,” Sweeney-Adrian said.

Both women said the event also helped with mental health as well.

“I like to say that running is cheaper than therapy, it’s really good for our mental health I think to get outside and to be active and I think a lot of us have learned that through the pandemic,” Sweeney-Adrian said.

“To be out with others and see them enjoying the trails is also wonderful for our mental health,” Lovich said, “It is definitely the start of something big and we will continue having events like this throughout the year.”

