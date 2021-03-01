Calling All Artists: Riverssance Returns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The 2021 Call for Artist Entries is now underway for the 33rd Annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Art which will return to an in-person event at Lindsay Park on September 18th & 19th. Artists can apply by visiting https://www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.html. The postmark deadline for applications is March 22. (For artists accepted into last year’s show, their acceptance carries over for this year – they will need to complete the application and pay the booth fee.)

The QCL guest to discuss Riverssance is Kevin Maynard, Executive Director with Quad City Arts.

Riverssance, as always, will happen at Lindsay Park in the historic Village of East Davenport, and will include all kinds of beautiful artwork on display and on sale---plus two days of food, drink and family fun. The event will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The State of Iowa and Scott County may require specific health and safety practices to ensure exhibitor and visitor safety.

