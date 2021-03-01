Advertisement

Cancer Centers Team Up

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Iowa Cancer Specialists (ICS), an independent oncology clinic in the Quad Cities treating patients with cancer and benign blood disorders, announces their collaboration with oncology specialists at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Chicago in Zion, IL. Through this collaboration, patients receive standard of care treatment at Iowa Cancer Specialists and can receive more advanced procedures and offerings from CTCA Chicago.

Guests on PSL included Susannah Friemel, MD, at Iowa Cancer Specialists and Even Pisick, MD, at CTCA Chicago, discuss the collaboration and how it will benefit patients and oncology care across-the-board. Watch the video to learn more.

CTCA Chicago and Iowa Cancer Specialists coordinate continuity of care via telemedicine, so patients remain close to home as often as possible. CTCA Chicago’s Evan Pisick, MD, Genitourinary Medical Oncology Clinical Advisor, Chief of Medical Oncology; Chevon Rariy, MD, endocrinologist, Medical Director of Endocrinology, and Telehealth Program Director; together with a clinical team at ICS led by Susannah Friemel, MD, have teamed up to launch the new coordinated cancer care alliance.

This collaboration focuses on taking a patient from diagnosis to the development of a personalized treatment plan typically within 3-4 business days and incorporates the convenience of telemedicine to minimize the patient’s need to travel for treatment.

Iowa Cancer Specialists opened for business in 1986 and is the only independent Oncology clinic in the Quad Cities which treats complex medical conditions such as cancer and benign blood disorders. Our approach focuses on providing evidence-based medicine that is combined with supportive ser- vices designed to enhance quality of life while managing side effects during and after treatment. Additionally, we provide lifestyle interventions including weight management and smoking cessation to encourage patients to take control of their wellness goals. Visit iacancer.com for more information. About Cancer Treatment C

Iowa Cancer Specialists / 1750 E. 53rd Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / Phone: 563-345-4325

