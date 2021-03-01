Clearing tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A cold front moved through the area today and has brought in cooler air. Overnight there will be calmer winds and skies will clear. This will drop temperatures to the low 20s and teens. Highs Monday will be in the 30s and low 40s south. That will be the “cooler” day of the week because a warmup follows right after and highs will be close to or in the 50s for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler. High: 36°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 24°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

