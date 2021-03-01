Advertisement

Clearing tonight

A Pleasant Warm Up Ahead This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A cold front moved through the area today and has brought in cooler air. Overnight there will be calmer winds and skies will clear. This will drop temperatures to the low 20s and teens. Highs Monday will be in the 30s and low 40s south. That will be the “cooler” day of the week because a warmup follows right after and highs will be close to or in the 50s for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler. High: 36°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 24°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Reports of a shots fired at 13th and Farnam in Davenport
Community reacts to teenager killed in Davenport
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Emergency crews on the scene of an overturned car in Davenport Friday night.
Car accident shuts down busy Davenport road
KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

Latest News

Lion image
In like a lion
Cooler Monday
Clearing tonight
Cooler Monday
March 1 Monday
A brief sun/cloud mix with breezy winds/cooler temperatures this afternoon.
Clearing tonight