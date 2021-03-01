Cooler today in wake of passing front

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Cool sunshine will continue across the region this afternoon, courtesy of an area of high pressure. Temperatures will be a bit chillier, with highs only reaching the 30′s to near 40 degrees. We’ve got a clear, crisp night in store, as lows settle into the teens and 20′s. Expect a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the week, with mild, sunny days, and cool, uneventful nights. We’ll keep the snow pack melting with highs in the 40′s to low 50′s through Friday and into the weekend. Be aware of possible refreeze during the overnight hours.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 24°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 49°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.