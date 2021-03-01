Cooler today in wake of passing front

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A quick moving cold front will push through the area this morning. This will bring down temps to the mid 30s today, but outside of a few flurries, it won’t bring much else. Overall, the rest of the week will be very quiet and dry allowing for snow to slowly melt each day and possibly re-freeze overnight. This is great news for area rivers as they won’t see any rapid rises. Temps will be seasonable from Tuesday on, with highs generally in the 40s to 50s each afternoon and each morning in the 20s and 30s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 36º. Wind: NW 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 24°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 49º.

