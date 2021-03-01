Advertisement

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on crack, methamphetamine charges

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on multiple drug charges.

Shelby Lamonte Miller, 52, will serve eight years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

A federal jury on Aug. 20 found him guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base in U.S. District Court, Davenport, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation began in April 2019 when police learned Miller was distributing crack cocaine in the Davenport area.

According to the release, police searched Miller’s home at the Quad City Inn in Davenport and found crack cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Miller was on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction and the time of his arrest.

Chief Judge Jarvey on Wednesday revoked Miller’s supervised release and sentenced him to three years in federal prison. The sentence will be served consecutively, or back-to-back, to the sentence on the drug charges.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to purchase meth
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close bars early
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close district bars early
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week

Latest News

Fort Madison Police say 28 storage units were burglarized on Saturday.
Storage units burglarized Saturday in Fort Madison
The Burlington School District announced all students will be learning virtually on Monday.
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels 'unwell' after receiving second COVID-19 vac
A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft after Davenport police say he wrote...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to buy meth
The Scott County Health Department will be hosting a one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/28
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/28