Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on crack, methamphetamine charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on multiple drug charges.

Shelby Lamonte Miller, 52, will serve eight years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

A federal jury on Aug. 20 found him guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base in U.S. District Court, Davenport, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation began in April 2019 when police learned Miller was distributing crack cocaine in the Davenport area.

According to the release, police searched Miller’s home at the Quad City Inn in Davenport and found crack cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Miller was on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction and the time of his arrest.

Chief Judge Jarvey on Wednesday revoked Miller’s supervised release and sentenced him to three years in federal prison. The sentence will be served consecutively, or back-to-back, to the sentence on the drug charges.

