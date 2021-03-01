Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,143 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,187,839 and 20,536 deaths since the pandemic began. The new deaths include a Henry County man in his 80s.

As of Sunday night, 1,288 people are reportedly in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 308 people were in the intensive care unit and 148 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.7%.

IDPH also reported that 2,756,831 vaccines have been administered statewide and 835,597, or 6.56% of the total population, have completed the two-shot series.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 77,876 doses, IDPH reported.  On Sunday, 50,897 doses were administered.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau6,9781,9495.91%
Carroll2,4636944.85%
Henderson7772774.13%
Henry11,6013,1406.40%
Jo Daviess4,2051,2645.92%
Knox1,9305,13010.24%
McDonough6,5591,9826.62%
Mercer3,6171,1687.49%
Rock Island26,1488,0095.58%
Stark1,3743566.56%
Warren4,0431,1056.49%
Whiteside11,1303,7856.80%
