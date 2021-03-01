Inmate at Thomson Prison found unresponsive; dies from injuries

THOMSON, Ill. KWQC) -The FBI has been contacted after an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson was found unresponsive and died from his injuries.

According to a news release, inmate Shay Paniry was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Sunday night. Responding staff members immediately secured the area and initiated life-saving measures. Medics were called and the inmate was treated for life-threatening injuries. Paniry, 41, was pronounced dead by EMS staff. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says no staff members or other inmates were hurt and at no time was the public in any danger.

Paniry was serving a 210 month sentence out of California on charges of conspiracy to launder money, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and interfering with commerce. He had been at USP Thomson since October 14, 2020.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1345 male offenders.

