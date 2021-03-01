Advertisement

Inmate at Thomson Prison found unresponsive; dies from injuries

Thomson, Illinois
Thomson, Illinois(kwqc)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ill. KWQC) -The FBI has been contacted after an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson was found unresponsive and died from his injuries.

According to a news release, inmate Shay Paniry was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Sunday night. Responding staff members immediately secured the area and initiated life-saving measures. Medics were called and the inmate was treated for life-threatening injuries. Paniry, 41, was pronounced dead by EMS staff. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says no staff members or other inmates were hurt and at no time was the public in any danger.

Paniry was serving a 210 month sentence out of California on charges of conspiracy to launder money, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and interfering with commerce. He had been at USP Thomson since October 14, 2020.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1345 male offenders.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to purchase meth
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close bars early
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close district bars early
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a...
Girls and changes in scouting
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Monday
Girls and scouting in the QCA
Girls and scouting in the QCA