Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff urges people to vote for new jail

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Jackson County officials are asking voters to consider the construction of a new county jail in a special election next Tuesday.

A county resident with a $100,000 home would see a property tax increase of about $17 per year.

Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said, though, he believes taxpayers would end up paying more in the long-run if the measure does not pass.

The Jackson County jail was built 50 years ago and Sheriff Kilburg said to TV9 it has been overdue for a makeover for at least 20 years.

The decision to build a new jail has been up for a vote two times before. Both times it has been struck down.

However, Sheriff Kilburg said he feels optimistic this time the outcome might be different.

“We started too high, then we maybe were too low or whatever the variables were,” he said. “Now I think we have got it honed in to what the community feels is acceptable, the size, the cost, all those things, so we are really hoping it passes this time.”

Kilburg confessed he is concerned of what might happen if they do not move forward with a new jail soon.

He said one of his main concerns is safety.

The jail is mostly comprised of very small rooms and narrow hallways, which the sheriff said could put employees in a dangerous situation.

As we toured the facility, Sheriff Kilburg showed us how the old building could put the employees lives in danger.

He also said he is concerned for the inmates safety. That is where liability comes in: an unsafe jail opens the door to potential lawsuits.

The current jail can house up to 16 inmates. Any more than that would have to be transferred to another jail, which would cost taxpayers 60 dollars per inmate per day.

Sheriff Kilburg told TV9 he is worried another no on Tuesday’s election could mean “three-strikes-you-are-out” for the jail.

“If it does not pass the third time I do not know what the jail inspector is going to say,” he said.

Kilburg explained other county jails, like in Warren and Taylor counties, have already been shut down because they do not comply with current state and federal mandated requirements.

If the county jail is shut down, they would still need to bring offenders in, but would have to then move them to another jail at the taxpayers’ expense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to purchase meth
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close bars early
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close district bars early
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week

Latest News

Fort Madison Police say 28 storage units were burglarized on Saturday.
Storage units burglarized Saturday in Fort Madison
The Burlington School District announced all students will be learning virtually on Monday.
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels 'unwell' after receiving second COVID-19 vac
A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft after Davenport police say he wrote...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to buy meth
The Scott County Health Department will be hosting a one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/28
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/28