King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Celebrates 6th Anniversary

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

King’s Harvest No-Kill Pet Rescue just celebrated their 6th anniversary of being open to help animals find loving homes. The facility in a non-profit and donations help cover our costs to care for the animal. Elizabeth Corn, Director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, is the QCL guest to talk about their progress over the years, what’s happened during the pandemic, and current issues. The shelter is planning to participate in the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

They always have loving cats, kittens, puppies and dogs - ready to find loving homes. The adoption process is for you to meet the animal - spend some time with them to find the right one for you. To start the process, interested potential owners may fill out an online application or fill one out while you are there. This process may take several days - so please be patient.

King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, IA, celebrates 6th year of operation.
