LaHarpe, Ill. man airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash, according to Illinois State Police.

According to an ISP investigation, a vehicle heading northbound a half mile north of 900 North in Carman Township crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The second vehicle overturned in a ditch. 60-year-old Corbett Udell of LaHarpe, Ill. was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver refused medical attention and was uninjured, according to a release.

No further information was provided.

