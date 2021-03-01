Advertisement

March coming in like a lion this year?

Expecting above normal temperatures for March
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With March, there’s the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” Well, let’s see about that for the Quad Cities!

From the records, if we counted “coming in like a lion” as getting measurable rain on March 1, that has only happened 30.8% of the time. For counting an inch or more of snow as “coming in like a lion,” it has only happened in Moline 6.3% of the time.

In like a lion, out like a lamb.
The start of March for this year is looking dry and slightly cooler. The average high for the beginning of March is 41 degrees and highs will be in the mid 30s tomorrow. There will be a few passing clouds through the afternoon, but an overall sunnier day is ahead. It’s looking like the start of the month will be coming in like a lamb this time around!

For the month of March, the QCA is favoring above normal temperatures.
There will be a nice warmup after Monday with highs near 50 for the rest of the week.

