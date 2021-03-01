Advertisement

More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead

Above normal temperatures on the way this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a day of cool sunshine, we’ve got a clear, crisp night in store, as lows settle into the teens and 20′s. Expect a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the week, with mild, sunny days, and cool, uneventful nights. We’ll keep the snow pack melting with highs in the 40′s to low 50′s through Friday and into the weekend. Be aware of possible refreeze as readings get near or below 32 degrees during the overnight hours.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cold. Low:  17°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Sunny and milder. High: 49°. Wind: Bec. SW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 50°.

