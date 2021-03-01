Nearly 200 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 196 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 336,507 and 5,472 deaths since the pandemic began. The 14-day positivity rate based on the total number of tests is 4.3%. The seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,559,192 people have been tested for the virus and 315,444 people have recovered.

The state website also showed 197 people were hospitalized, up from 196 reported Sunday. Of those, 31 were in the intensive care unit, 48 were in the intensive care unit, and 15 were on ventilators.

As of Sunday afternoon, 705,151 doses - 679,016 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide. The state website showed 347,401 people had received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine and 178,875 have finished the series.

Iowa releases new vaccine data every afternoon. Check back for updated numbers.

