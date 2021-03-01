Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to purchase meth
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close bars early
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close district bars early
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week

Latest News

Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona testifies before...
Senate confirms Cardona as Biden’s education secretary
The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
15-year-old boy shot, wounded at Arkansas junior high school
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill