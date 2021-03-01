Advertisement

Opry Live Feeding America Special

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

TV6 is proud to present a special Grand Ole Opry performance Saturday night. Our parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV to raise money for Feeding America to help those affected by the extreme weather we’ve seen in several states and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will run from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and will feature performances by Chris Janson, Travis Tritt, and Hailey Whitters during the live broadcast. Money raised will help food pantries associated with Feeding America, Including the Riverbend Food Bank here in the Quad Cities. Mike Miller is the QCL guest to talk about our local food bank and Feeding America.

