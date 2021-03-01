Advertisement

Prince Philip transferred to another London hospital for infection treatment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital. The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, the palace said.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’'

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital last month after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC-TV6's Joey Donia and his dance partner Ashley Schmidt won 2021's Shine On Quad Cities...
TV6′s Joey Donia wins ‘Shine On Quad Cities’
35-year-old Jontomas Allen Collis has been charged with two counts of theft in Davenport after...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to purchase meth
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close bars early
Rock Island business owner upset after council votes to close district bars early
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department announces vaccination clinic this week

Latest News

Mystery writer Margaret Maron in her office at her family farm in Johnston County on Sept. 14,...
North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82
Fort Madison Police say 28 storage units were burglarized on Saturday.
Storage units burglarized Saturday in Fort Madison
The Burlington School District announced all students will be learning virtually on Monday.
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels 'unwell' after receiving second COVID-19 vac
A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft after Davenport police say he wrote...
Police: Davenport man wrote bad checks to buy meth