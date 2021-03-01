Advertisement

Rock Island County to hold virtual town halls to discuss downsizing board

Rock Island County Board.
Rock Island County Board.(KWQC/Rock Island County Board)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Board has scheduled two virtual town hall meetings regarding the county reappointment process and downsizing the board.

The town halls will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

Attendees will hear from three panelists on various aspects of the reapportionment process and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

“The town halls are part of our community engagement effort, meant to allow the public to learn about the process,” County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk said in a media release.

According to the release, the county’s Governance, Health, and Administration Committee has been working on the reapportionment process, which started in January, through in-depth discussion and review of relevant information, including census estimates.

The public can attend the town halls via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94259250168 (Meeting ID: 942 5925 0168); use one-tap mobile 312-626-6799 (ID: 94259250168#); or dial by your location at 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID: 942 5925 0168).

Call the county administration office at 309-558-3605 if you have any questions.

