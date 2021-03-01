St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled for Aug. 28

(KWQC) - The St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade XXXV.2 will kick off Aug. 28, the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities said in a media release.

Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society, said the new date was set after working with officials in Illinois, Rock Island, and Davenport.

Officials in February announced that the parade, held each year in March, would be postponed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disappointing as it was to postpone the march on our traditional Saturday in March, we had to consider many factors in reaching our decision,” Dooley said in the release posted Saturday on the St. Patrick Society’s Facebook page. “It was not made lightly. The uncertainty at the time regarding the status of the pandemic and will concern for our parade participants and all of the businesses along the parade route, we felt it best to postpone.”

He added, “The months ahead will reveal how we are progressing in the fight against COVID. We should have a pretty clear picture by August and if we’re in the clear, we’re gonna have a parade on Aug. 28.”

