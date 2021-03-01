Advertisement

Supporting the Service Industry: The Big Tip

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This fundraiser is organized by The Big Give. The goal is to help with economic relief for the service industry and community as a whole. It will be held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island on March 6 from 2:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Watch the segment to learn more.

Natalie Long, Sara Carver, and Denny Royce from The Big Give were interviewed about the event, circumstances surrounding the need, how folks can help (buy tickets or provide things like baskets or business gift cards, etc.), and how funds will be dispersed.

Buy tickets here: www.thebigtip.org

About The Big Give Inc. (non-profit) / 133 12th St / Bettendorf, IA / President - Denny Royce Vice President - Natalie Long

The Big Tip fundraiser to be held at QCCA Expo Center on March 6 as a way to help the QCA...
