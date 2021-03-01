Windier and Warmer, Welcome to March!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It looks as if March will come in like a lamb, but we have rounded the corner into Spring. Officially the spring season doesn’t start until March 20th, but meteorological spring starts today. March is the month where we add nearly 90 minutes worth daylight and see our average highs go from the low 40s to the mid 50s.

Lots of warmth by the end of the month (KWQC)

We also spring forward in two weekends! As we transition from a winter pattern to spring pattern we tend to have windier days. This also allows for stronger storm systems to set up over the midwest that can bring both rain or snow.

Changing of the seasons (KWQC)

Typically we average 4″ of snow through the month of March. How’s our 2021 March looking? As of now it’s looking to be warmer than normal!

Warmer than normal (KWQC)

