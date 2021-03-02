Advertisement

Area businesses expect more customers as the QCA warms up

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures in the 50′s are expected throughout the QCA and as such outdoor dining and local parks are becoming more of an attraction.

Sipis American Grill and Craft Beer owner Frank Berner says as temperatures warm up, his outdoor patio has been filled with Quad Citians wanting to soak up some sun.

Berner has even scheduled more workers and is looking to employ more people.

“Over the winter our business decreases, typically every year, and downtown loses it’s luster to people, in walking and parking and what have you, so were pretty use to this change, sometimes it happens quicker than other years you know, this appears to be one of those quick years so were going to make some adjustments,” said Berner.

Berner also says some Quad Citians are just tired of being cooped up in the house, so their headed to parks like Vander Veer Botanical Park and Quad City Botanical Center. Both parks open at 10am.

