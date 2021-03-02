Bettendorf, North Scott, PV school districts to vote on revenue purpose statements during special election Tuesday

(KWQC) - Voters in the Bettendorf, North Scott, and Pleasant Valley school districts will vote Tuesday during a special election to expand each district’s individual revenue purpose statements through 2051.

The school districts say this is not a property tax or an increase in taxes; rather, it specifies how each district intends to use the funds received from Iowa’s one-cent sales tax, known as the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund.

The one-cent sales tax can be used for construction, infrastructure, technology, and principal and interest payments. It also allows the district to borrow against future one-cent sales tax revenues if needed.

The estimated annual revenue from the one-cent sales tax include:

Bettendorf Community School District - $4,037,315

North Scott Community School District - $2,932,535

Pleasant Valley Community School District - $4,963,989

In 2019, the Iowa legislature extended the SAVE tax through Dec. 31, 2050. The proposition extends the current district Revenue Purpose statement from its sunset on Jan. 31, 2031, through Dec. 31, 2050, and designates how these funds can be used.

Updating the Revenue Purpose Statement allows each district to engage in long-term facility planning with a defined revenue stream and purpose.

If voters do not pass the revenue purpose statement, the money generated by the one-cent sales tax would first be used to reduce any debt service levy, Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), and Public Education and Recreation Levy (PERL). Only after these levies are reduced can the district use the funds for school infrastructure and any lawful State Penny purpose.

This redistribution of revenue severely limits a district’s ability to keep facilities and equipment up to community expectations.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.