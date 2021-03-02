Bettendorf police investigating several incidents of vandalism

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating several reports of criminal mischief and vandalism to homes and vehicles over the weekend.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said they believe the suspect or suspects used some type of a slingshot to propel marbles through vehicle windows and the front windows and siding of homes.

According to police, the incidents happened at:

The 6700 block of Jakes Lane; occurred overnight Friday-Saturday.

The 1200 block of 23rd Street; reported immediately after the vandalism happened at 7:44 p.m. Sunday.

The 3400 block of Central Avenue; reported immediately after vandalism happened at 7:47 p.m. Sunday.

The 4300 block of 18th Street; occurred overnight Sunday-Monday.

The 3800 block of Deertrail Road; occurred overnight Sunday-Monday.

Police are asking anyone who lives in these areas and has security or doorbell cameras to review their videos for anything that may aid in identifying and arresting the suspect or suspects.

Police ask you to call the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 563-344-4015, ext. 9.

