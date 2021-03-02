Advertisement

Davenport Fire, Police block off street due to a fire

Davenport Police confirmed that there are no injuries.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday evening, a section of West 3rd Street in Davenport was blocked off due to a house fire.

At around 7:45 p.m., The Davenport Fire Department and the Davenport Police Department had blocked off the area of West 3rd Street and Myrtle Street.

A TV6 crew on scene says that smoke was visible from the home. Davenport Police confirm with TV6 that no one there are no injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.

