Davenport Fire, Police block off street due to a fire
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday evening, a section of West 3rd Street in Davenport was blocked off due to a house fire.
At around 7:45 p.m., The Davenport Fire Department and the Davenport Police Department had blocked off the area of West 3rd Street and Myrtle Street.
A TV6 crew on scene says that smoke was visible from the home. Davenport Police confirm with TV6 that no one there are no injuries.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update as more information becomes available.
