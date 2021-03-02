Advertisement

Davenport School board holds meeting for crisis response and violence prevention program

The meeting was the first one since the death of a Davenport middle school student last week
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday the Davenport School board held their first meeting since the death of middle school student Jamon Winfrey. The council of the whole meeting focused on the district’s crisis response and violence prevention program, a program in the works since the district received a citation from the state of Iowa in January 2019.

Board members said they’re already seeing immediate effects of the program following Winfrey’s death.

“To lose a child over something as senseless as violence like that, it’s disturbing, and just the staff that put all that together, I don’t know how they do it, even from the outside it...It’s rough,” board member Jamie Snyder said.

Snyder said members of the program did “just outstanding job.”

