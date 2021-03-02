Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie Season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Among of the highlights of the run up to spring are Girl Scout Cookies! Maura Warner of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois is the guest discussing the history of the annual cookie sale. It’s been going on for almost 100 years! Watch the video to learn this history and how it helps develop the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young scouts.

Warner also explains that the COVID pandemic has spurred different ways of selling which is the major fundraiser for all the valuable programming. The troops have always given back to the community and last year, the local chapter has given away 50,000 boxes of the delicious cookies to essential workers.

FIND COOKIES (link)

