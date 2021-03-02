Advertisement

Home destroyed, dog dies in Dubuque fire

Home destroyed in Dubuque, Iowa fire.
Home destroyed in Dubuque, Iowa fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - A mobile home in Dubuque, Iowa was destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Asbury Police, Asbury Fire, and Sherrill Fire department responded to 15462 Lewis Road #17 for a structure fire around 12:11 Monday afternoon. The trailer was found fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies say the residence is a loss, with damages estimated at $50,000. The family’s dog did not survive the fire. The two trailers next door received heat damage.

The cause of the fire is not reported, but deputies say it was not suspicious in nature.

