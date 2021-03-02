Advertisement

Iowa To Give Out 100-thousand Coronavirus Vaccines This Week

Will be a new milestone for the state
Vaccine
Vaccine(CNN)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state will be able to give out 100-thousand Covid-19 vaccine does the first week of March, which will be a new weekly high for Iowa. In addition to the Moderna and Pfizer allocations, Iowa will receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which was just given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

IDPH will direct the Johnson and Johnson vaccine allocation to 17 Iowa counties that have significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations. That group includes frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors and those who live or work in settings that make social distancing difficult. IDPH says this is to insure local public health can coordinate with employers on the quick distribution of the vaccine in workforces disproportionally affect by the virus. Of the 17 counties that will receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, three are in the Quad City region. Those counties are Muscatine, Louisa and Dubuque.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. In clinical trials the vaccine is shown to be 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death and 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness.

IDPH say they will continue to share details about weekly allocations of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The agency encourages Iowans to continue Covid-19 mitigations, including social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands.

