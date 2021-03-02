Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine approval expands vaccination opportunities

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A third coronavirus vaccine is officially shipping out this week. Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine received FDA emergency use authorization approval over the weekend.

“We would really encourage people to take it because it is going to make a difference and it is going to help not only protect them but to protect others as well,” said Dr. Rebecca Heick, an epidemiologist at Augustana.

Heick said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is more accessible.

“This is a vaccine that can be more easily rolled out into some of those rural areas because it doesn’t require the deep cold storage. It can be held at standard refrigerator, freezer temperatures that would be present in any clinic environment that might exist, and because of that increased stability of this particular vaccine and the fact that it is only one-dose, that allows for that vaccine to be moved out into some of those areas that might be harder to reach.”

“It will be easier. It’s easier to store and the one-dose is what people are looking for I think too but they’re just anxious to get something in their arms,” said Angela Myers, the Administrator at Henderson County Health Department. “Henderson County is probably 40% of us are seniors and they’re wanting [to get] vaccinated,” she said, “We’re getting there. We’re working through it.”

The growth of vaccination efforts continues as the battle against the pandemic approaches more than a year.

“We will offer the Johnson and Johnson if we have that opportunity so along with the Moderna. We don’t have the capacity to hold the Pfizer [vaccine]. We don’t have the temperature control, Myers said, “As soon as we get in vaccine, we get a clinic formed...we don’t hold onto it there for very long before we get it in patients arms,” Myers said.

Sharon Graham, the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Henderson County, said it will be at least a couple of weeks before it’s distributed throughout Illinois. “We’ve been told not to expect anything until after March 15,” she said, “there’s a possibility that some could roll into the state this week but it would be a very minute amount and it probably would go to more urban areas with larger population.”

With a new vaccine on the market, Heick said it will help close equity gaps.

“I do think it’s a step forward in addressing inequity and disparity and that’s going to apply, truthfully, that’s going to apply globally,” Heick said.

