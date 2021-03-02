Advertisement

Police: Eldridge man kissed, fondled 11-year-old

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, of Eldridge, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B...
Cory Glenn Carter, 54, of Eldridge, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Sunday after police say he kissed and fondled an 11-year-old.

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Online Scott County Jail records show he posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail after nearly three hours in custody.

He will make an initial appearance in Scott County Court Tuesday morning, court records show.

In an arrest affidavit, the Eldridge Police Department said Carter kissed and fondled the child while sleeping in Carter’s guest bedroom early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on crack, methamphetamine charges
Thomson, Illinois
Inmate at Thomson Prison found unresponsive; dies from injuries
File of parade.
St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled for Aug. 28
Iowa coronavirus
Nearly 200 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa over 24 hours
Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington...
Burlington Schools to learn virtually after staff feels unwell receiving second COVID vaccine

Latest News

Scott Community College, Belmont Campus.
Voters to weigh in on $40 million bond levy for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Tuesday
File image
Bettendorf, North Scott, PV school districts to vote on revenue purpose statements during special election Tuesday
Bettendorf police investigating several incidents of vandalism
Enjoy this quiet stretch!
Plenty of sun this week, rainy and warmer next week