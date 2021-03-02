Police: Eldridge man kissed, fondled 11-year-old

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Sunday after police say he kissed and fondled an 11-year-old.

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Online Scott County Jail records show he posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail after nearly three hours in custody.

He will make an initial appearance in Scott County Court Tuesday morning, court records show.

In an arrest affidavit, the Eldridge Police Department said Carter kissed and fondled the child while sleeping in Carter’s guest bedroom early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.