Sunny & warmer days ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Quiet and milder weather is on the way the rest of the week. Highs will run into the upper 40s and low 50s in the QC both today and tomorrow. This will effectively melt the rest of our snowpack in the QCA with the exception of shaded areas or areas that don’t get much light. We will continue to see highs around 50º through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Early next week a surge of warm air will arrive ahead of our next big system. This will likely bring a day or two in or near the 60º mark! This also is a sign of an active and wetter pattern for mid-March.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 48º. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 30°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 50º.

