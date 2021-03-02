Advertisement

Themed Sleepover Teepee Parties

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Learn more about Posh Party Teepees of the Quad Cities by watching the guest segment featuring the business owner, Amber Medinger. Topics covered include the various party themes available and how to book a party. FUN!!

The business strives to make every party a dreamy night that will never be forgotten.  This fun experience for kids also provides hassle-free party planning for parents. Parties are perfect for birthdays, holidays, team building, and for a night of just fun! Each package includes the teepee, air mattress, fitted sheet, blanket, twinkle lights, bed tray, decorative pillows and lights.  Also included is full delivery, set up, and styling to ensure a perfect party.

CONTACT PAGE IS HERE: https://www.poshpartyteepees.com/copy-of-themes-1

FAQ PAGE: https://www.poshpartyteepees.com/faq

