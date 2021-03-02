Two killed in head-on crash in Scott County

(KWQC) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Scott County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

It happened on Highway 61 north of Eldridge.

Sheriff’s deputies told TV6 a person driving a van northbound drove across the median and hit a southbound vehicle head-on before hitting a truck.

Two people in the front of the vehicle that was southbound were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the back of that vehicle was airlifted from the scene with injuries.

Deputies didn’t report on the injuries of the other two drivers involved. Southbound traffic is limited as the investigation continues into the accident.

Names have not been released at this time.

