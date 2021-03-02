Advertisement

Voters to weigh in on $40 million bond levy for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Tuesday

Scott Community College, Belmont Campus.
Scott Community College, Belmont Campus.(KWQC/Eastern Iowa Community Colleges)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - Residents in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges service area will be asked to consider a bond referendum to expand its career and technical education programs during a special election Tuesday.

The bond levy, if approved, will be used for new Career and Technical Education labs and facilities and the expansion of existing classroom buildings to support EICC’s Career and Technical Education programs and Career Academies for high school students.

The district includes Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott counties, and parts of Cedar, Dubuque, Johnson, and Louisa counties.

According to EICC, the $40 million bond levy will replace one approved by voters in 2007 that ends this year. Retiring bonds approved by voters in 2007 means that the property taxes to be levied for this project means there will be no significant impact on what taxpayers are already contributing, with the total tax levy rate for the bonds for the next ten years averaging no more than, and likely less than the rate for the last ten years.

EICC said funds would be used for new and expanded career training labs at the Clinton, Muscatine, Scott Community College main campuses, the Blong Technology Center, and CCC’s Maquoketa center. They will also be used for a new facility in DeWitt and a new agriculture education center in Scott County.

Read more about the bond referendum here.

