What’s Backyarding?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kris Kiser of TurfMutt Foundation joins PSL via Zoom from Alexandria, Virginia (in his backyard!). Kiser really highlights the importance of PLANNING to prepare for the outdoor season. Get ready to shop at greenhouses and home improvement retail shops to get your yard ready for a busy season spent in a purposeful yard. This includes planting plants and trees that fosters regional nature. Watch the video to learn more.

The TurfMutt Foundation encourages outdoor learning experiences, stewardship of our green spaces, and care for all living landscapes for the benefit of all. By teaching about the outdoors and educating citizens about sustainability, we are helping sustain a greener, healthier quality of life for this and future generations. We promote urban habitat and ways everyone may save the world one yard at a time.

If you want to get involved with the TurfMutt Foundation mission and initiatives, visit the website to find all information. https://www.turfmutt.com/

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.