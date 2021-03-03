Jo-Carroll Energy warns of higher utility bills following extreme cold, crisis in Texas last month

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo-Carroll Energy is warning their members about utility bill costs following extreme cold last month.

According to the company, the temperatures caused an increased demand for natural gas across the country which has caused price spikes in the market price.

The company also cited the shut down of production in numerous gas and oil fields in Texas and Oklahoma last month due to freeze offs and to protect equipment.

The company said the cooperative’s natural gas members should expect their next bills to be several times higher than normal.

“Increased use due to the record cold, coupled with decreased production caused natural gas prices to skyrocket on several pipelines that supply Jo-Carroll with wholesale natural gas,” Mike Casper, JCE president and CEO, said in a press release.

Some members have already received their bill, including Harvey Finley of Savanna. His normal natural gas bill is around $300, but this months was over $1,000.

“It almost made you fall of your chair,” he said, “What’s bad about this whole thing is there’s several people here in town that haven’t got their bill yet in the mail so they have no idea yet.”

Although the bill is concerning to him, he’s also concerned about the rest of the community and small businesses already hard hit by the pandemic.

“With COVID-19 hitting, we’ve already lost several businesses in town. We can’t afford to lose anymore than what we already have. And a bill like this would hit them, a business with way more gas price than what I have,” Finley said.

According to the release, the prices were some of the highest seen in most markets.

“The increases are significant,” Casper said, “In about a week’s time, the market price on one of the pipelines jumped 75 times higher, impacting the cost of natural gas the co-op had to purchase on the market.”

Savanna Mayor Chris Lain said the spike is concerning to him and he is dedicated to helping people find resources to help cover the costs. He’s also meeting with Jo-Carroll on Thursday to discuss what happened and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“There has to be something that can be done differently. Perhaps not getting all of our energy from one location. If all of our natural gas is coming from one place and something happens there, what if it happens again,” he said.

Those who will have issues paying these bills can contact Jo-Carroll Energy at (800) 858-3522 to set up payment plans or inquire about assistance. You can also apply for assistance through Jo Carroll’s Neighbor to Neighbor assistance program (815) 273-0318.

