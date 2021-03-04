Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sex abuse charges in Davenport

Police say 43-year-old Alvin Houston Sr., is wanted by the Davenport Police Department on...
Police say 43-year-old Alvin Houston Sr., is wanted by the Davenport Police Department on charges of 2nd-degree sex abuse. Officials say he is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for probation violation on original charges of possession of a weapon.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 43-year-old Alvin Houston Sr., is wanted by the Davenport Police Department on charges of 2nd-degree sex abuse. Officials say he is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for probation violation on original charges of possession of a weapon.

He is described as being 6′2 and weighing 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

