CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after TV is stolen in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help identifying three suspects after a television was stolen in Moline. This happened on January 19, 2021.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the suspects, who were in two separate vehicles, were involved in the theft of a 75-inch Visio television. The television is valued at $778 at the Walmart in Moline.

Police say one suspect is described as a woman with short hair and was seen wearing a brown jacket. The second suspect, according to police, is a woman with long ombre-colored hair and was seen in a black jacket. The third suspect officials say was seen wearing a black puffy jacket.

The two vehicles involved were a white Ford Taurus and a black sedan. 

The three suspects got out of the cars, met up and then walked back to the electronics department according to police. 

Officials say they then selected the TV and left the store without paying for it.

They tied the TV on top of the Ford Taurus and drove off. 

If you recognize these folks, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the P3 Tips app.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

