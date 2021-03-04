Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island and Scott counties

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a woman who is wanted in Scott...
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a woman who is wanted in Scott County and also in Rock Island County. Officials say 41-year-old Jessica Franks is wanted in Scott County and in Rock Island County.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a woman who is wanted in Scott County and also in Rock Island County.

Officials say 41-year-old Jessica Franks is wanted in Scott County on a probation violation on original charges of eluding and is also wanted in Rock Island County on two counts of failing to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance. Police say she is also wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for eluding.

She is described as 5′10 and weighing 140 pounds. Officials say she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
City of Moline Logo
Moline Parks Department hosts Lucky Leprechaun hunt
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Dubuque County
A man has been arrested following a sexual assault report that was made to the Henry County...
Man charged with sex abuse, sexual exploitation in Henry County, Iowa
St. Ambrose University holds events in place of Wine Festival