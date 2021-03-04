CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island and Scott counties

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a woman who is wanted in Scott County and also in Rock Island County.

Officials say 41-year-old Jessica Franks is wanted in Scott County on a probation violation on original charges of eluding and is also wanted in Rock Island County on two counts of failing to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance. Police say she is also wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for eluding.

She is described as 5′10 and weighing 140 pounds. Officials say she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

