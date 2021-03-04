Advertisement

Election fraud probe involving Trump heads to Georgia grand jury

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Thursday, a grand jury will get a look at the case against former President Donald Trump.

A Georgia prosecutor is investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Grand juries are convening in Fulton County on Thursday, offering the district attorney her first shot at seeking the subpoenas she warned were coming.

“What I was doing, as a courtesy to people that I respect very much, is simply putting them on notice that when a grand jury convened, which would be in March, that they could expect to receive subpoenas,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

At the heart of her investigation is the now infamous call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state” Trump said.

That call is just the starting point for the probe.

“Obviously, it’s been reported around the world that phone call, and so we’ve said, yes, that’s part of the investigation. But we’re not narrowing it to that,” Willis said.

Trump’s recorded call with Raffensperger came after 18 other attempts by the White House to reach the secretary of state’s office, which legal experts say could help establish Trump’s intentions.

“The repeated calls sort of start to tell the story that this was not again, um, official trying to talk to another official about problems that he or she might see in an election. It’s more about how do I get to the place that that I can win the race and what we have to do about it?” said Michael Moore, a former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Willis has already asked a number of Georgia officials to preserve documents, though they are not targets. Some had lawyered up even before her inquiries.

She has said she’s also looking into the abrupt departure of former U.S. Attorney Bjay Pak, Rudy Giuliani’s false allegations of election fraud before Georgia legislators and a call between Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger - which the secretary of state viewed as an attempt to toss out ballots.

“I categorically reject that. That wasn’t my intent, and that wasn’t the purpose of the conversation to throw out ballots.” Graham said.

A person familiar with the investigation says the DA’s office is likely to rely on subpoenas over voluntary requests for information to establish a clear court record of their pursuit of evidence.

Willis, the person said, is also unlikely to be deterred by broad claims of privilege the former president has tried to deploy in the past.

She was quick to launch her Trump probe after taking office in January.

“My career has taught me, no matter the political pressure, just do what’s right,” she said.

As for when she’ll decide whether to prosecute the former president, “I’m in no rush,” she tells the Associated Press.

Trump’s team has said there was nothing improper about his call in Georgia.

His former attorney Rudy Giuliani said he was simply pleading the best case for his client, and any possible case against him would be a “travesty” and “vindictive.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases